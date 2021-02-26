1 hour ago

The Intercity STC Coaches Limited (ISTC) has commissioned 15 simulators at its driver training facility in Accra.

The assistive equipment was acquired at a cost of $375,000, in partnership with the Bethel Training Consultancy Service (BTCS), which is partnering ISTC to operate the training facility.

Quality training

The Managing Director of ISTC, Nana Akomea, said many road crashes in the country could be averted if drivers had quality training.

He, therefore, called on transport companies, unions and other institutions to take advantage of the training school.

“We don’t want only ISTC buses to be the safest in the country; we want other buses to be safe as well because they all carry Ghanaians. And we know the first point of safety is the driver, so anything that will enhance the quality of the driver is a big effort to reduce accidents,” he added.

Achievement

Touching on the successes chalked up by the company under his leadership, Nana Akomea said the new strategy of the company was paying off, as it had leveraged its 50 buses to acquire an additional 100 buses.

The MD further said in its quest to extend services to more people, the company was establishing 15 new bus terminals cross the country.

He mentioned Ashaiman, Madina, Amasaman and in the Greater Accra Region, Kasoa in the Central Region, Asafo in Kumasi; Sunyani and Wenchi in Bono, Techiman in Bono East and Goaso in Ahafo as some of the areas that would benefit from the terminal project to be completed soon.

Nana Akomea, however, said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the company’s operations, as it had lost about 40 per cent of its revenue.

He expressed hope that with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s borders would be opened to ensure smooth running of the business.

Significance

The Director of BTCS, Mr Paul Boachie-Yiadom, explained that the equipment would be used as part of the training school of the ISTC.

He added that it would help equip drivers with the requisite skills to help reduce the carnage on the roads.

Mr Boachie-Yiadom said a simulator was a miniature electronic car which provided instant report on a driver’s performance.

“In our bid to provide solutions for accidents on our roads, BTCS and ISTC thought it appropriate to introduce this unique technology to support the driver trainee,” he added.

Source: graphic.com.gh