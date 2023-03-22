22 minutes ago

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton says that interference and any other bad experiences that occurred in the Black Stars is in the past under his reign.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024.

During his unveiling, he touched on a number of subjects which included his Ghanaian father's influence on his life.

The new Ghana coach was answering questions about his reign and the perceived player imposition and interference within the team.

"I am the new head coach so anything you speak of before my term here is very much something you are bringing up and it belongs to the past.

All I can speak about is my communication, correspondence and relationship that I had with the Association and the support that I received all this while and I will speak highly of that lines of communication, correspondence and the support that I have had from the Association."

"For the Black Stars to do well and for the team to perform, its mostly about support from the Association and members of the Technical team.

The communication that I have with the Association has been very good and I have no doubt that all of us will work together for the right results." he said

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as a Technical Advisor is expected to qualify Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

Ghana host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.