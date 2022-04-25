3 hours ago

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has a message for members who might have an intention of taking the party to court over "any frivolous" issue.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, opened nominations for Constituency Executives elections.

The party will subsequently elect new officers from April 28 to May 2, 2022.

In the midst of the impending internal polls, a Kumasi High Court has restrained the ruling NPP from holding any election in the Kwadaso Constituency until a suit challenging the party’s primary in the constituency is determined.

Speaking in a one-on-one on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme, John Boadu said: "There are some who take the party to court over issues that are sometimes very trivial . . . yes the party says there are grievance procedures. Maybe you couldn't exhaust them or don't trust the system, but that depends on whether or not the issue is important, so if you take the party to court over any frivolous issue; after the case is settled you can be taken to the disciplinary committee".

"I'm not saying you don't have the right to go to court but if we later realize that the issue can be solved by the party, we will deal with you . . . " he added.