The former Minority Leader and the Member of Parliament for the Tamale South constituency, Haruna Iddrisu has assured members of the NDC that internal party wrangling will not affect his personality and contribution towards the growth of the party.

According to Mr Iddrisu, his commitment to policy formulation for the benefit of Ghanaians will also not be affected by party politics.

He said this when he filed his nomination to contest the Tamale South seat for a 6th term.

He touted the Tamale south constituency as the major contributor of votes to the NDC and expressed optimism about maintaining the trend.

“I want to assure you that development within NDC will not diminish Haruna Iddrisu and my standing in the democratic politics of Ghana and in the democratic politics in the NDC. My contributions to Ghana’s democracy and even the NDC’s evolution are eloquent and profound enough for many.

“Even the willfully blind will appreciate my profound contribution to Ghana’s democracy. I am proud of my standing, proud of my record in contributing to the public good of Ghana, whether policy or legislation or institutional development and growth.”

