1 day ago

The Secretary General of the International Youth Fellowship (IYF), Mr. Lee Hun Mok on Monday arrived in Ghana and was welcomed by the President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Mr. Lee Hun Mok who comes from the Republic of Korea said his mission is to encourage the youth of the world to be self sufficient and work hard to make life better.

He said Ghanaian youth must learn how to use their mind power to contribute to socio economic development, and making the world at large a peaceful place to live.

He expressed that some years ago Korea was not developed like now, however the leaders and people worked very hard to achieved their current status as a developed nation, and encouraged the youth of Ghana to be positive minded and dream of better life.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who appreciated the visit said the youth of every nation are the future leaders, and called on the youth of Ghana to learn what others are doing right to develop themselves and the nation.

He noted that sports is one of the key areas that the youth can take advantage to learn from others, and he thanked Mr. Lee Hun Mok for coming to Ghana to share experiences.

By Sammy Heywood Okine