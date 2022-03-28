2 hours ago

Some 90 inmates of the Nsawam Medium Prison were rebranded into change agents to administer change in the prison walls of Nsawam during the graduation ceremony to that was held today Monday 14th of March 2022 at the Prisons Headquarters, Cantonments Accra.

International Youth Fellowship Ghana, Christian Leaders Fellowship-USA and the Ghana Prison Service collaborated for the ceremony.

Most prison inmates in our prisons today have little or no hope in educating themselves whiles serving their jail sentences.

International Youth Fellowship Ghana, Christian Leaders Fellowship-USA in collaboration with the Ghana Prison Service have taken some inmates through Biblical Theology and the Mindset Education Programme for the past two years and are due to graduate to become reverend ministers in the prisons. This same occasion marks the opening of Theology Schools in the other prison installations across the country.

International Youth Fellowship (IYF), a Christian organization, inaugurated this bible school and mindset education programme at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison in the year 2019 to facilitate reformation and rehabilitation of the prisons. The programme was instituted by the IYF, in collaboration with the Police and Corrections Forum (PCF), a non-governmental organization (NGO), and the Ghana Prisons Service.

Interestingly, the Special Guest of honour; Rev Dr Kim Ki-sung is a beneficiary of such an initiative after serving16-year jail term in South Korea and has now become an Ambassador of change in most prisons around the world.

The International Youth Fellowship; strives to guide young people to break free from fear, hopelessness and sin that darkens their hearts and lead them to live a happy and bright life with the “MINDSET EDUCATION CONCEPT”. Mindset Education Concept teaches the world of the heart, captures psychosocial counselling, character reforming techniques and emotional intelligence.

Compared to economic growth and materialistic wealth, the value of the human mind is overlooked by modern society. Our society, which is rapidly developing, has its focus on increasing and expanding materialistic economic values. Consequently, more emphasis is placed on quantitative expansion rather than inner values, with more and more cases of justifying the means by the ends.

This has been one of the major reasons most young people end up in prison; using short cuts to making ends meet.

Through mindset education, the International Youth Fellowship precisely teaches the world of the heart and the kind of mentality that will lead inmates to a successful and happy life. Most of our social problems today are often explained only in terms of superficial causes such as poverty, illiteracy, and bad development policies. However, if policy makers do not come to know the fundamental reason for the problems that bedevil us as a society, such occurrences are likely to remain unresolved and would rather get worse than better.

This long expected ceremony shall be attended by the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service; Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir with other Directors of the Service, Director General of the Police and Corrections Forum; Rev. Dr. Kim Ki-sung, Country Director of IYF; Rev. Young Jun Moon, Foreign Affairs Minister of International Youth Fellowship; Rev. David OH among other dignitaries.

The whole ceremony is expected to commence at 2pm and shall be streamed live via zoom for some selected prison installations to actively participate in the ceremony.