3 hours ago

Ghana Water Company Limited has announced that there will be an interruption in water supply on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, for routine maintenance works at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.

Parts of Accra that will be affected by this exercise include:

- Tema Industrial

- Communities 2-12

- Community 25

- Gulf city

- Saki

- Bediako

- Parts of VRA

- Prampram

- Sebrepor

- Michelle Camp

- Gbetseli

- Asutswari

- Mataheko



- Afienya

- Ashaiman Timber market

- Tulaku

- Ashaiman Bethlehem

- Parts of Accra

- East Legon

- Ajirigano

- La

- Labone

- Teshie

- Nungua

- Spintex

“Customers in the affected areas are therefore being advised to store enough water before the interruption. Supply will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed,” a release from the Communications Department of the Ghana Water Company said. Source: myjoyonline.com