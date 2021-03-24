2 hours ago

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament Inusah Fuseini has indicated that he rejected a move by some members of the Vice President’s team to support his bid in ascending the position of the country President.

He made this known when he was speaking on Accra-based Pan African Television.

Inusah Fuseini indicated that one of the team members of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who spoke to him said the team had started strategizing and that if the Vice President gets the nod to lead the party after the primaries, his help will be needed to get Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia win the presidential election because they are all Northern brothers.

However, Inusah Fuseini said he reminded the person of the fact that John Dramani Mahama is also a Northerner and going by their logic, everyone of Northern descent should have supported Mahama’s bid to become President.

“In 2020, I was traveling to Tamale and at the airport, I met somebody who turned out to be my friend. He told me that Bawumia’s team had set up a camp in Accra and they were meeting to strategize for the NPP’s flagbearership contest. He was hopeful that when Bawumia emerges as Flagbearer of the NPP, I will support him to win the elections because he will be doing that for the North. But I drew his attention to the fact that John Mahama too is from the North and in fact their fathers were both ministers in the Nkrumah’s regime,” the former NDC MP said.

Inusah Fuseini disclosed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has already selected a running mate who will join him when he becomes the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party in 2024.

“He gave me reasons to believe that their meetings were far advanced and they had already settled on a running-mate and he mentioned the name to me. I won’t disclose that now,” he said a friend close to the Bawumia camp disclosed to him.

Source: MyNewsGh