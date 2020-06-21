3 hours ago

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has said investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts surrounding a troubling demolishing exercise at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

This follows reports some 'armed men' stormed the Nigerian High Commissioners’ residence on Friday night, June 19, 2020, with bulldozers to demolish a block of uncompleted apartments on the property.

In a statement issued by the ministry and copied to GhanaWeb, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted the act was in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 1961) Act.

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and to bring the perpetrators to book,” the statement read.

The Ministry adds that the government of Ghana has since the incident, beefed up its security at the facility in a bid to keep the situation under control.

Parts of the building on the property, which has since now been destroyed was under construction to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

See the Ministry's full statement below;

Ghanaweb