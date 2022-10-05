1 hour ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku says Ghana Football Association stands to make a lot gains if the Elite Talent Identification Program is judiciously followed and implemented.

He was speaking at the launch of the Elite Talent Identification Program on Wednesday.

The Elite Talent Identification Program is a comprehensive blueprint that seeks to drive the talent identification agenda of the GFA across the various Districts and Regions of Ghana.

These talents would be selected from the Communities, Districts and Regions of Ghana to form the base of the U-15 male and female national teams after which successful talents will progress to the Black Starlets and later to the Black Stars level.

‘’If we believe in this vision, if we keep to this vision and if we follow this vision, we will not only go to Qatar and come back, we will go the next one in the United States and Canada and the one after because for our collective good tomorrow e are making huge sacrifices and investments today’’ he said.

‘’And hopefully when we have served and gone, those who will take over from us will taker us to the promise land because of the investment we are making today’’.

‘’The road ahead will be rough and muddy but as a family and a unit that believe in the vision of investing our tomorrow, we will get there’’ he added.