Mr. Samson Deen the president of African Paralympic Committee (APC) who doubles as the president of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana is in Berlin, Germany to attend the 2022 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Membership Gathering and Extraordinary General Assembly slated for 16-19 November, 2022.

IPC Memberships (National Paralympic Committees) across the world including Ghana and other IPC key stakeholders and partners are expected to be presented at the Berlin event.

As part of his iternary; on the 17th of November, the APC President will be part of a panel discussion on the topic: "importance of Mentorship from the perspective of the APC (APC) versus outside and what roles do the Regional Organizations play in supporting Mentorship opportunities?"

Also, the 18th of November 2022 the President will make a presentation to the members of the APC at 18:30h at the TITANIC Chaussee Berlin Conference Room to account for his stewardship as he marks his first year anniversary as president of APC, the governing body of the Paralympic Movement and Para sports in Africa.

He will also seized the opportunity to outline the road map for the hosting and organization of the first African Para Games 2023 in Accra Ghana.

It may be recalled that on 31st October 2021 Mr. Samson Deen the president of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana was elected APC at the APC General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco after beating his main contender Mr. Hamid El Aouni from Morocco.

The APC President is expected back in Ghana on 20th of November 2022.

NPC Ghana Communication