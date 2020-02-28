2 hours ago

At least 210 Covid-19 patients have died in Iran, sources within the country's health care system have told BBC Persian.

This figure, as of Thursday evening, is way above the official figure of 34.

The official figure for infected people is at 388 but many have challenged official figures. Most victims are from Tehran the capital and city of Qom where the outbreak of the virus started.

Iran's government has defended its response to the spread of the virus and denied it is withholding information about the number of people affected.