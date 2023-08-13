8 minutes ago

Iraqi football powerhouse Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya has officially announced the acquisition of Ghanaian striker Sampson Eduku on a permanent transfer from Tamale City FC.

Eduku's commitment to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya is cemented with a one-year contract, which includes an option to extend for an additional year.

This significant move follows Eduku's successful completion of the mandatory medical examination.

Eduku's exceptional performance during the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season positioned him as a standout player, garnering attention from prominent teams across Africa and within Ghana.

Throughout the season, the 27-year-old showcased his prowess by netting an impressive 14 goals and contributing three assists in 27 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

His outstanding contributions were further recognized with four well-deserved Man of the Match awards.

Eduku's journey to this point saw him join Tamale City FC at the commencement of the 2022-23 campaign, marking a new chapter after his tenure with Guinean side CI Kamsar.

Notably, Eduku's impactful presence extended for a season with CI Kamsar.

By opting for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, Eduku is set to make his mark in the Iraqi top-flight for the upcoming season.

His decision to join Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya involved turning down opportunities from prestigious clubs, including Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

The dynamic striker's move to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya reflects his dedication to enhancing his footballing journey and contributing to the success of his new team in the competitive landscape of Iraqi football.