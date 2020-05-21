1 hour ago

Director of Elections for the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., has waded into the controversy over whether there is a need for a new electoral register, and sought to find out if the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, could admit that he is a product of an ''incurably fraud voters' register''.

James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabilla, said this when making his submissions on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comments about the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) regarding a new voters' register.

The NDC is of a belief that the EC and NIA are in cahoots with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig this year's elections, hence the plan by the Commission to use Ghana card and passport as the only legal documents for the compilation of a new voters' register.

The NPP 2020 Campaign Manager, Peter Mac-Manu fired back at the opposition party saying the NPP doesn't need the Electoral Commission to win the elections but rather the party has a solid track record for Ghanaians to re-elect them during the December polls.

Although the EC has debunked the claims and defended their position on why they are going for those two requirements for the registration exercise, the NDC leadership and members are the least convinced about the intention of the Commission.

Contributing to the Wednesday edition of ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Kabilla picked on the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana referring him to statements he made in 2016 regarding the latter's call for a new voters' register under the Charlotte Osei-led Electoral Commission.

Kabilla recounted to host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the Vice President described the register as an ''incurably fraud register'' and therefore didn't believe in it.

According to him, though Dr. Bawumia didn't believe in the old register, it was the same register that the former Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei used to declare the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) winner in the elections which saw him (Bawumia) become the Vice President of Ghana.

Kabilla, therefore, wants to find out if Dr. Bawumia would describe himself as a product of a fraudulent register.

Dr. Bawumia ''should be ready to tell how he would describe himself; as the product of an incurably fraud register? My point is that if you call a system incurably fraud and that system is used to produce you...how would you describe yourself, the product of an incurably fraud register'', Kabilla said this in an attempt to advise opponents of the compilation of a new voters' register to mind their language and choose their words carefully.