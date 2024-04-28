1 hour ago

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed concerns about how people with opposing political views do not accept when 'rival parties' are commended for good work done.

The renowned journalist said such intolerant behaviours do not augur well for the country’s progress.

According to Kwesi Pratt, he was condemned for criticizing the governing party for their significant investments in educational infrastructure.

Kwesi Pratt bemoaned why he was berated and even threatened for commending the NPP's act of constructing new science laboratories in schools across the country.

During a discussion on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, on Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Pratt first retorted, "I have chanced on some information that points to the fact that a lot is going on in the education sector. I know what I am talking about, and Kwami, you know I do not speak without facts. A lot is happening, and the construction of new science laboratories is also ongoing.

"This morning, I was enquiring from Nana Akomea [leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP], who was a member of the panel, why the government has made all these massive investments in the country's education sector but very little is heard about them. The education sector undoubtedly has challenges that we all read and know about but if you look at the construction of new science laboratories going on across the country, it explains why examination results in the sciences have greatly improved and I think this is what the government should be talking about," Kwesi Pratt said.

He then went ahead to disclose how he has since received so many calls, saddled with threats from different people who deemed it wrong for him to commend the NPP.

Kwesi Pratt said the situation was bad to the extent he didn’t want to go near his phone.

He said, “I didn’t even say much. I’ll be afraid the next time I want to share my opinion. I went in isolation for a while. When I got back, my phone started ringing with people asking me ‘Where did you get your statistics from’? Why did you say those things? Fear gripped me. I couldn’t even use my own mobile phone. They wanted to know the basis on which I made the statement. One particular person who called told me, ‘You, we will get hold of you. You are speaking in favour of the NPP’. But is it bad to speak for the NPP?”

Mr. Pratt said in Ghana, the citizens come first and that, they must be privy to not only the negative happenings but also the positives.

He emphasized that the focus should be on exchanging views and finding solutions, not on ‘point-scoring’.

“Let me explain something to you. Ghana is not a debating society. It’s a country that is occupied by citizens. And what the people are going through is not easy. So, for me, when we come here to talk about issues affecting the country, I think we are exchanging views to know the truth and find ways the people’s suffering can be alleviated. It is not about point-scoring.

“When you participate in debates, you garnish your arguments for it to sound convincing for good points. When you score your points and declare the winner, you go home and sleep without bothering about anything. We’ve gone beyond debating society. We want the good of the country so highlighting positive things is important for the country’s growth.”

Kwesi Pratt Jnr also believes that the truth must be spoken at all times no matter which political party it favours. He further noted that civil discussions can help improve the country and encourage voting for candidates whose messages are convincing.

“So, it is not wrong when you speak the truth and it favours the NPP. It’s not always that you speak for CPP or PNC. If they [NPP] have made good strides, it is good to talk about it then we move forward. Also, if there’s an issue and the statistics or report favours the NDC, you also talk about it. We won’t condone any debating society. We are not in any secondary school debating society.

“If we all come to this understanding, I think our discussion will be more civil. It helps the country improve. We are going to the polls. If your message is convincing, we will vote for you. However, many times, since 1992, those whose messages are convincing and voted for do not fulfil their campaign promises. They come with sweet campaign messages but within a short while they forget their promises and the people are left disappointed.”

He added, “So for me, I’ve totally gone past the debating attitude. We’re developing the country; we’re sharing our opinions on how we can save the country from problems”.

Source: Ghanaweb