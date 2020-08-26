4 hours ago

It appears there is some good news brewing in the Kumasi Asante Kotoko pot as reports is rife that the porcupine warriors are on the verge of sealing some juicy sponsorship deal with some multinational companies.

According to widespread media reports, Nana Yaw Amponsah has started using his magic wand as the club is close to agreeing a sponsorship agreement with cement manufacturers GHACEM and banking giants ABSA.

The new Chief Executive Officer has vowed to bring on board a lot of sponsorship to help the club be financially stable.

Kotoko presently have sponsrohip deals with the likes of MTN, GOIL, Hollard Insurance, Paradise Pac Mineral water and soon these two giants may join the Kotoko sponsorship train.

Nana Yaw Amoponsah was appointed on a three year deal and has been tasked to make the club a global brand and a force to reckon with on the continnet and beyond.