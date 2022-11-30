9 hours ago

Since Black Stars’ epic performance against South Korea yesterday, November 28, a number of Ghanaians have been raining praises on midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Ajax player scored two goals giving the Ghanaian team a win over their rivals.

Right after the match, Mohammed Kudus started trending on social media with the hashtag, “Kudos to Kudus”. Also, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) posted him with the caption, “Talent”.

His rising popularity has been of good interest to many Ghanaians including actress and video vixen, Efia Odo, who has shown interest in the Ghana Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus and queried his relationship status.

She mentioned that she was making the enquiries on behalf of one of her friends. Efia Odo, however, failed to disclose the friend’s name.

“Man of the match definitely goes to Kudus. Is he single? I’m asking for my friend. She’s not on social media,” Efia Odo wrote on Twitter.

After many failed love relationships, the outspoken actress disclosed that Efia Odo painstakingly took a decision to be celibate.

And it appeared the choice was positively paying off for the outspoken video vixen who tweeted on Monday, November 14, “Being celibate has been the best decision of my life.

Efia Odo’s admission of being a celibate possibly shocked people considering that she is popular for her sexually suggestive way of dressing.

Her love life has been on the quiet since 2018 when the actress got public and cuddly with her now-ex-lover, Kweku Reveloe.

The actress whose real name is Andrea Owusu displayed their love affair on social media but later disclosed that she got brokenhearted when the relationship failed against her expectations.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz in November last year, the television personality mentioned that she was tired of looking for love.