The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has accused the Kurt Okraku led administration of bleeding dry the coffers of the Association.

He says the GFA intends to spend every penny it generates on itself something which must not happen considering the dire financial times we find ourselves in.

According to Nana Yaw Amponsah who himself contested for the GFA Presidency but lost, the FA should be saving money instead of the wanton dissipation of funds it generates.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 26th ordinary congress at Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence he urged the GFA to save than burn all money they generate.

“For me as an Association we should be working towards saving for the future conceding what Covid 19 has than to us.” Nana Yaw said.

“If you look at the total budgeted expenditure is exactly the same figure as the total budgeted revenue so is must of an intend to spend every pesewa that we bring in but I don’t think is good for an Association like ours.

“Of course you can exceed your revenue target or you can have less same applies to your expenditure as the Vice President rightly said is a flexible budget.

“But I will admonished the leadership to try and at least save about 5 to 10 million this year on the proposed expenditure so that going forward we can build some good revenue and money in our accounts for future rather than thinking of spending everything that comes in, for me is a word of advice,” he added