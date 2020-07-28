13 minutes ago

There appears to be finality to the marathon search for a new technical director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to the Graphic Sports, the Ghana Football Association has settled on an expatriate for the directorship job.

That role has been vacant since Francis Oti Akenteng's tenure ended after the new GFA administration failed to renew his contract when it expired somewhere in March.

It is required by the world football governing body FIFA that every FA has a technical director and the GFA have began the process to find a new head of football.

Six persons were settled on with three expatriates and three locals but according to the Graphic Sports the FA have settled on an expatriate for the coveted job.

And according to Graphic Sports, the unveiling of the new technical director will be done in August.

“I can tell you that the person is from Western Europe and I'm not going to mention his name.

"All I can tell you is that the FA will announce its decision in August”, a source told Graphic Sports.