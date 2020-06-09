1 hour ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer, has cautioned against the possible defence of Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei by some Ghanaians, particularly those of the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry, who many have described as a pro-NDC pastor, in a viral video made libelous allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Agyei also threatened the EC chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa over the compilation on a new voters Register.

Prof. Gyampo, taking to his Facebook page, wrote; Is there a defence for the outburst & profane insults on the President & EC boss by this ‘Prophet’? We mustn’t cease to be reasonable human beings, just because of partisan politics,