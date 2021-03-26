1 hour ago

"Is there ever a good time for taxes?" That was the questioned posed by the Finance Minister, Ken OforiAtta in answering questions relating to the introduction of the new taxes during his first day of vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday March 25.

According to the Finance Minister designate, “Not everything is gone up. We need to burden share, we need to move forward.”

Mr Ofori Atta yesterday justified the introduction of the new taxes in the budget statement for the 2021 fiscal year, saying the government "would we use the taxes to enhance productivity and growth"

The government received backlash for these new taxes at a time scores of Ghanaians cost of living has gone up following the impact of the COVDI-19.

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu for instance, warned that the move would bring untoward hardship to Ghanaians.

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhasan Suhuyini said "the government introduced burdensome taxes on some companies already overburdened by COVID. There is the tax on sanitation that we are going to deal with. There is also the Covid levy for us to pay.

“How much more can one be insensitive? As a people we have already paid for Covid by the loved ones lost and by businesses that have been lost.”