19 minutes ago

There has been speculation that Thomas Partey's recent lackluster performances may be due to an injury he is carrying, according to Sam Dean, a journalist for The Telegraph.

Even Arsenal fans and football enthusiasts have been left puzzled by the sudden decline in the star midfielder's form.

During a recent discussion on Partey's current form, Dean suggested that the player may have been carrying an injury.

He observed that the Ghanaian talisman has been struggling to perform at his usual high level in recent matches, and his performance against Manchester City was particularly strange.

“Thomas Partey has dropped off a cliff in the past few games. He’s forgotten how to play football in the same way, and watching him against City on Wednesday was bizarre. I don’t know about his fitness and I’ve not asked anyone, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was carrying something,” Dean said on the Arsenal Beat Podcast.

While Dean admits that he has not confirmed Partey's fitness with any sources, he believes that an injury could be behind the player's sudden drop in form.

Partey's decline in performance has had a significant impact on Arsenal's results, causing them to lose several points and diminishing their chances of winning the English Premier League title this season.

Arsenal will be looking to overtake Man City when they host hapless Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.