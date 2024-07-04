2 hours ago

Ex-Nsoatreman FC goalkeepers coach Isaac Amoako is set to join Medeama SC ahead of the upcoming season,

The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper resigned from Nsoatreman on Wednesday, but is poised to seal a move to Tarkwa-based Medeama SC.

Medeama's acquisition of Amoako is a strategic move to bolster their goalkeeping unit. As a former goalkeeper, Amoako's insight and guidance are expected to be invaluable to the team.

His appointment aims to boost the confidence of the goalkeepers and enhance the overall performance of the squad in the forthcoming season.

While the exact terms of Amoako's deal with Medeama have not been disclosed, his addition to the coaching staff is considered a significant coup for the club.

As Medeama prepares to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title next season, Amoako's expertise will be crucial in their quest for success.