Former Sports Minister under the erstwhile President Kuffour regime Mallam Yusuf Issah has berated the current Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah.

He says that former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vandapuye did far better than what the current one is doing presently.

According to Mallam Isaiah, Isaac Asiamah is only talking and doing very little in terms of work.

"Hon. Isaac Asiamah is only making noise. They have done nothing.” he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

Mallam Issas also accused the current regime for failing to renovate decaying sports facilities but have started building new ones.

“It is senseless to attempt to construct new facilities when existing ones are deteriorating. Nii Lante Vandapuye did far better than what he is doing." he added.

Mallam Yusif Issah was the first Sports Minister appointed by ex President Kuffour in 2001 but was jailed for mishandling some monies meant for the Black Stars.