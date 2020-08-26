2 hours ago

Former Deputy Minister of Sports under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Joseph Yamin has labeled current Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah the worst ever minister of that sector in the country's history.

Yamin says the present Sports Minister is the luckiest ever after E.T Mensah under the Rawlings regime.

He has accused the the Sports Ministry and the government for collapsing football in the country saying his poor performance cannot even be compared to person who lasted less than a year at the Ministry.

"Hon Isaac Asiamah is the worst performing minister,he’s the luckiest minister after ET Mensah." he told Kumasi FM in an interview.

"His administration has collapsed football in the country he cannot be compared to people who even spent a year at the ministry."

"It’s either the government is not helping him or he lacks the idea." he added.

Isaac Asiamah has been the sole Sports Minister since the New Patriotic Party assumed power in January 2017 and has the enviable record as the longest serving Sports Minister since 2001.

He has overseen the building of 10 multi purpose Sports facilities across the country which is at various stages of completion and renovation of the Accra and Baba Yara Sports Stadiums.