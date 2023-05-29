4 hours ago

Ghanaian international Isaac Atanga featured for Aalesund in their Norwegian Eliteserien clash against Sarpsborg 08 on Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old forward started the Round 8 encounter of the 2023 campaign, showcasing his skills and contributing to his team's performance.

Despite his impressive displays, Aalesund couldn't avoid defeat in the match.

Isaac Atanga found the back of the net in the 39th minute of the second half when Aalesund was trailing 2-0 against Sarpsborg. His goal served as a glimmer of hope for his side.

With this goal, Atanga has now scored three times in eight appearances in the 2023 Norwegian Eliteserien.

In the 19th minute, Ghanaian teenager Christopher Baah equalized for Aalesund with a superb strike, giving the hosts the lead. However, Sarpsborg responded strongly and took control of the game.

Joachim Soltvedt extended Sarpsborg's lead in the 36th minute, further denting Aalesund's hopes.

A second-half strike from Bjorn Utvik in the 68th minute sealed a 3-1 victory for Sarpsborg at the end of the 90 minutes.

Despite the outcome, Isaac Atanga's goal highlights his contribution to Aalesund's attacking prowess.

His performances and goal-scoring ability continue to make an impact for his team in the Norwegian Eliteserien.