1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie has decided to extend his stay with Turkish side Sivasspor after signing a new two year deal.

The Ghanaian midfielder and his representatives had been in talks with the club for sometime but after satisfying himself decided to prolong his stay in Turkey.

“Our Demir Grup Sivasspor, with our football player Isaac Cofie, whose contract expired at the end of the season signed a new two-year year contract,” a Sivasspor statement posted on Twitter read.

He was an integral member for the Turkish Super Lig side as he made 17 appearances for his side in the 2020/2021 season helping them to finish 5th.

Cofie has in the past two seasons made a total of 42 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.

The midfielder began his career in Italy where he spent seven years playing for the likes of Genoa, Torino, Sassuolo, Chievo Verona, as well as Carpi.

Before joining Sivasspor , he had a short spell in Spain where he featured for Sporting Gijon.