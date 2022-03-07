2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu scored for KAS Eupen in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League as they defeated OH Leuven 3-1 on Sunday at the Kehrwegstadion.

The youngster who has been in good form recently was handed a starting berth and he did not disappoint as he played very well.

KAS Eupen started the game on the front foot and their early dominance paid off for the host as they took the lead in the 11th minute through Gary Magnee.

Mathieu Maertens pulled parity for the away side in the 31st minute after a quick turn around from the visitors.

After recess the impressive Isaac Nuhu gave the host the lead with a goal in the 49th minute of the game.

Smail Prevljak added the clincher for KAS Eupen by scoring the third goal to make it 3-1 in the 71st minute to wrap up the game.