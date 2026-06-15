iShowSpeed sparks social media frenzy with joke about playing for Ghana at 2030 World Cup

Popular internet personality and streamer iShowSpeed has once again set social media buzzing after jokingly claiming that he plans to play at the 2030 FIFA World Cup, potentially representing Ghana, the United States, or Portugal.

The 21-year-old online sensation, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., made the light-hearted remarks during a livestream while reflecting on his remarkable rise to global fame over the last four years.

What began as a casual reflection on his journey from content creator to worldwide celebrity quickly turned into one of the most talked-about moments among football fans online.

Looking back on his experiences at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Speed highlighted how dramatically his life has changed since then.

“Four years ago, I was 17 and streaming at the World Cup. Now I’m 21, and I will be 25 in the next World Cup. In 2030, I’ll be playing in the World Cup for Ghana, USA, or Portugal,” he said, prompting laughter and excitement from viewers.

Although the statement was clearly made in jest, fans immediately embraced the idea, triggering a wave of memes, humorous debates and mock squad announcements across social media platforms.

Many supporters began jokingly discussing which national team would benefit most from Speed’s services, while others imagined him lining up alongside some of the world’s best footballers.

The comment has generated particular interest in Ghana, where the streamer enjoys a strong following following his highly publicised visit to the country.

During his African tour, Speed spent time in Ghana, interacting with fans, exploring local culture and participating in several activities that strengthened his connection with the country.

His visit attracted widespread media attention and earned him admiration among many young Ghanaians. At various points during the trip, he openly expressed his appreciation for Ghanaian culture and the passion surrounding football in the country.

He was even given a Ghanaian name during his stay, a gesture that further deepened his relationship with the West African nation.

Since that visit, Speed has frequently shown support for Ghana and the Black Stars on his social media platforms. His comments about potentially representing Ghana at the World Cup therefore resonated strongly with Ghanaian fans, even though there is no realistic possibility of such a move.

The streamer is, however, eligible to represent the United States by birth. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Speed holds American citizenship and has often displayed pride in his roots.

His mention of Portugal in the same conversation was unsurprising given his long-standing admiration for Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

For years, Ronaldo has been one of the central figures in Speed’s content. The streamer regularly wears Portugal jerseys, celebrates Ronaldo’s achievements enthusiastically and has built much of his football-related online persona around his support for the legendary forward.

His admiration for Ronaldo has become one of the defining characteristics of his brand and has helped him connect with football audiences worldwide.

While Speed’s World Cup ambitions remain firmly in the realm of entertainment, his growing involvement in football-related activities has been notable.

Over the years, he has participated in charity football matches, trained with professional clubs and tested himself against former players in exhibition events and penalty shootouts.

These experiences have fuelled the playful narrative that he could one day pursue football more seriously, although few observers believe the streamer is preparing for a genuine professional career in the sport.