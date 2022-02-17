4 hours ago

The Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque, Alhaji Sheikh Adam Tahir, has died at the age of 130 years after an illness.

Deputy Chief Imam of Kafanchan, Muhammad Kassim, said Sheikh Adam died on Wednesday evening, February 16.

Kassim said the late Imam, who spent many years leading the Jumu’at Prayer at Kafanchan Central Mosque, was a devoted, pious, a role model and would be greatly missed by Muslim faithful.

Ibrahim Adam Tahir, one of the sons of the late Imam, told Daily Trust that their late father gave birth to 50 children and was eventually survived by 26 children, 290 grandchildren and over 200 great-grandchildren.

In a condolence message, the Emir of Jema’a, Muhammad Isa Muhammad II, described the death of the imam as a huge loss to the emirate and to the people of southern parts of Kaduna State.

Mr Kassim prayed to God for the repose of the deceased’s soul.