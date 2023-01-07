1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu has departed Iraqi side Al-Talaba SC by mutual consent barely four months after joining.

The center-back left Asante Kotoko at the end of last season and joined the club in September 2022 but has now ended his stay.

He signed a one-year contract with his Iraqi side when he joined as a free agent but has decided to rip up the contract.

Ganiyu's contract would have expired in September 2023 but has decided to seek a new challenge at a different club due to his lack of game time.

The towering defender is expected to join a new club before the winter transfer window shuts.