2 hours ago

Issah Abbass scored only his second goal for FC Utrect in their Eredivisie game against PEC Zwolle on Friday night at the MAC Park Stadion.

In a match which ended in a 3-3 stalemate, Utrect the away side were trailing when the Ghanaian climbed off the bench to net the equalizer and give his team a point.

The Ghanaian on loan from German side Mainz 05 replaced Adrian Dalmau on the 76th minute and scored the equalizer ten minutes after coming on.

Simon Gustafson opened the scores from the spot for the away side in the 24th minute before three minutes later the home side pulled parity three minutes time through Mike Van Duinen.

Kenneth Paal scored again for the home side as they took the lead in the 53rd minute before a stubborn Utrecht side leveled the scores at 2-2 through Gyrano Kerk.

Issah Abass scored in the 86th minute to give the away side the lead only for Yuta Nakayama to level the scores for the home side three minutes later.