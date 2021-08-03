32 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Issah Abass won the man of the match after grabbing a brace and assist in HNK-Rijeka's 3-3 drawn game with Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatia top-flight on Sunday.

The Ghanaian U-23 gave off a spectacular performance in the pulsating game that saw him score his debut goal and topped it up with his second to avoid an away defeat.

Dino Peric scored the first goal of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up early in the game after just nine minutes of action with a beautiful strike to give Zagreb an early advantage.

On the 23rd minute mark, Abass grabbed the equalizer for the away team on the 23rd minute mark to restore parity before the half hour mark.

On the 32nd minute mark of the encounter, it was 2-1 to Dinamo Zagreb who scored again in the first half to regain their lead through Lovro Majer.

The notched his second on the night with a sumptuous goal five minutes after his side went 2-1 down to restore parity again on the 38th minute mark.

Josip Drmic turned things around for the visitors with the 3rd goal to make it 3-2 to the away team before the break.

On the 60th minute mark, Mislav Orsic equalized for the home team to bring the score to 3-3.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has two goals in two matches in the Croatia top-flight this campaign for the Sea-Blue and Whites team.

Abass joined the Croatian team on a season long loan deal from Germany Bundesliga side Mainz 05.