13 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Issah Abass has completed a transfer to Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka on a season long loan deal from German side Mainz 05.

The tricky Ghanaian forward has on Tuesday joined Rijeka after agreeing personal terms and passing a medical examination.

Abass, 22, was on loan for half a season at Dutch side FC Twente making eight appearances but made a combined total of eleven appearances for Mainz and his on loan club after joining in January 2021.

The Black Meteors player joined his parent club FSV Mainz 05 in August 2018 from Slovakian side NK Olimpija.

He spent the whole of the 2019/2020 season on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

The former Asokwa Deportivo will play with compatriot Prince Obeng Ampem who joined Rijeka weeks ago.