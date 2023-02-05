1 hour ago

A statement is expected to be issued by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in response to the horrific death of Shadrach Arloo, a young Ghanaian.

On January 30, 2023, at the West Hill Mall in Accra, Shadrach, 32, is alleged to have been beaten and tased to death during an altercation with a police officer and a hired security guard.

Perpetual Didier, a well-known gospel singer and the deceased's sister, revealed in an interview with Graphic Online that her brother was only 24 hours away from leaving Ghana for Germany when he tragically passed away.

However, in response to the sad event, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP Afor Jomoro, demanded that President Akufo-Addo shoukd speak on the matter.

The lawmaker said during a press conference that, an investigation be conducted into the case in order to bring justice to the family and loved ones of the dead, who was from her constituency.

She thinks President Akufo-Addo ought to address the tragedy in the same way that he did three years prior when an African-American man named George Floyd was killed in the US while being handcuffed by police.

"Just as the President issued a statement in the case of George Floyd, a black American who was killed in a similar way ... we expect and demand that H.E Nana Addo Danquah issues a statement to commemorate with the family of Shadrach," she demanded.

As of right now, Boafo Osei Kwame, the shop manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, dealers of electrical appliances in the West Hills Mall, has been remanded in custody as the primary suspect in Shadrach's killing by the District Court at Sowutuom.

Osei Kwame is charged with killing Shadrach by shocking him with a Taser.