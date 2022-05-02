57 minutes ago

Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo says that he is unfazed about issues of black magic or 'juju' that has widely been reported in the camp of the team.

There has been reports that some Ghanaian players born in the diaspora have turned down the chance to play for the senior men's national team due to the perception of black magic or 'juju' in camp.

Semenyo was primed to play for Ghana in the double header 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play offs against Nigeria but picked up an injury which ruled him out of the game.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, the Bristol City forward says that he just wants to play football and is unperturbed about issues of juju.

"I want to play football and issues of juju doesn't matter to me as I just want to represent my country Ghana" he said.

Semenyo was on the scoresheet this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.

He has been in good form for his side as he has scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season