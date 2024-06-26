8 hours ago

Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir has finalized the permanent signing of Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku following a successful loan spell at the club.

Opoku, who impressed during his loan from Portuguese side Arouca, has committed to a three-year contract ahead of the upcoming football season.

The 25-year-old centre-back originally joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan at the start of the 2023-2024 season, with an option to make the deal permanent.

After his impactful performances throughout the season, Basaksehir has opted to exercise this option, securing Opoku's services until 2027.

Opoku played a crucial role in Basaksehir's campaign, notably contributing defensively and occasionally finding the net with four goals in 28 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.

His strong performances helped Basaksehir secure qualification for European competition next season.

Having been included in Ghana's national team squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, Opoku has continued to impress internationally.

Since his debut in October 2023, he has made three appearances for the Black Stars, scoring a goal along the way.

Opoku's permanent move to Istanbul Basaksehir marks a significant step in his career, solidifying his position as a key player for both club and country as he looks ahead to new challenges and successes in the coming seasons.