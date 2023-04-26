1 hour ago

English-born Ghanaian attacker, Gideon Kodua is elated to have helped his West Ham side defeat Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup finals on Tuesday.

"It feels amazing to captain West Ham to a trophy win. It sounded like there were 20,000 West Ham supporters there. I would just like to thank the fans for coming. They were amazing, especially when we scored, and their emotion was just flowing all over the pitch."

The 18-year-old attacker scored a sublime third goal from about 40 yards after winning the ball from his own half in what is a goal-of-the-season contender.

Gideon Kodua puts the U18s 3-1 up in the FA Youth Cup final against Arsenal with this unbelievable dink

The West Ham captain nicked possession from the last Arsenal defender and sent a lob over goalkeeper Noah Cooper, and into the net from 40 yards to make it 3-1 for the rampant hammers.

Arsenal opened the floodgates through Omari Benjamin in just under seven minutes into the game but the Hammers responded ten minutes later through George Earthy.

Two minutes later, West Ham took the lead from a Callum Marshall strike before Kodua sensationally added a third three minutes to halftime.

After the recess, Kaelan Casey and Josh Briggs scored to extend West Ham's lead as emphatically defeated their London rivals in what was a one-sided affair at some point.

He has scored 10 goals for West Ham U-18 in the U-18 Premier League with four assists and also netted 3 goals with 4 assists in 6 matches in the FA Youth Cup.

Koduah was born in the United Kingdom to Ghanaian parents but is eligible to play for Ghana.