1 hour ago

After 17 year hiatus chasing fame and money across the globe, Asamoah Gyan made his second bow in the Ghana Premier League on Friday night.

It was not too memorable for the legendary Ghana striker when he came on in the 71st minute of the game between Legon Cities and Medeama as replacement for Raphael Ocloo.

He showed glimpses of what could happen in the future when he gets match fit for his new side but it was glaring Gyan is no where near his best yet.

Asamoah Gyan joined Legon Cities in a big money move as a free agent on transfer deadline day and made his first appearance on Friday night in a brief cameo.

Speaking after the game, the 35 year old says he is very elated to have played his first match on his return.

“I am very much excited to be back home. This is where the name, Asamoah Gyan started and it feels great to play in the league again after 17-years, ” he said after the game.

“I am very much satisfied with the game tonight. It’s a positive one. We need to approach the next game with this same mentality and I believe soon the wins will come” he added.