1 hour ago

Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh says that it has always been a dream of his to play in the German top flight.

The playmaker who is a late bloomer burst onto the scene last season for lower-tier side FC St Pauli with his impressive performance.

"It was difficult for me to support FC. Leaving St. Pauli because it was the ideal club and the ideal city for me,” he told GQ Magazine.

"But it has always been a dream of mine to play in the Bundesliga and the time had come to take the next step," he added.

He was the subject of interest from several clubs in the German Bundesliga in the summer after a breakthrough season at St Pauli.

Ultimately FC Freiburg won the race for his signature and after a slow start, the 26-year-old has been unstoppable in the last three matches across all competitions scoring a goal each.

Freiburg is second on the Bundesliga table with 18 points after nine games.

He will be hoping to be on the plane to Qatar with the Black Stars in November as he has been impressive lately.