Ghana and Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has revealed that it has not been easy playing in the English topflight.

The striker moved a notch up the divisions in the winter transfer window to join struggling Bournemouth from Bristol City.

He played very well for his championship side as he scored six goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances before sealing a move to the Premier League side.

Since joining Bournemouth, Semenyo's goals have dried up as he admits playing in the English Premier League is very difficult.

"It's not been easy. You are around top-quality players every single day. So have to learn. You have to be quick,” Semenyo told Ghanaweb

“You have to make sure your mind is switched on every time and in games, you play against the best in the world so you have to make sure you are switched on. If you're not switched on you get punished." He added.

The 23-year-old striker scored the winner for Ghana in the 2023 AFCON qualifier first-leg clash against Angola to get Chris Hughton's reign underway.

Semenyo has played nine matches for Bournemouth since joining in January but is yet to score.