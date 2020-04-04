2 hours ago

Ghana and Famalicao midfielder Lawrence Ofori says that it is a privilege to wear the jersey of Famalicao.

The former WAFA midfielder joined the Portuguese elite side last summer and has been in and out of the Famalicao first team.

Lawrence Ofori answered some questions from Famalicão's supporters in a live video chat , carried out through social media, having highlighted "intensity, intelligence, shooting and passing ability" as the strengths of his game.

The player who is only 21 years old, this season came to Famalicão and, among the compliments to the fans, he feels privileged to play with the Minho shirt.

"The fans support us a lot and everywhere, whether in the sun or in the rain, and the city is good to live. The fans are spectacular. I feel good here and it is a privilege to represent this club", said the midfielder, through a video released on the official Facebook page of" Fama ", which served to answer the questions of members.

"I have trained a lot to play more. In all the games that I enter I will do my best. I am an intense, intelligent player with a good pass and who likes to shoot. I like to play as a midfielder, but I feel more comfortable playing as "8" or "10" , added the Ghanaian, who this season has played only four official matches for the Famalicenses.