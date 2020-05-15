33 minutes ago

Board Chairman and Majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has donated items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu ahead of this year's Eid celebrations.

It comes at a time Muslim are getting closer for the end of the annual Ramadan fast, which heralds the celebration of the Eid.

Items such rice, bags of sugar and other products were presented to the chief Imam at his Fadama resident.

Friday's donation was led by the Board Member of Pioneer Kitchen Ware Abdul Rahman Issaka and Board Member of Hearts of Oak Alhaji Moro Braimah Amadu “Akanbi” who did the presentation on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV, who is also the president the of the National House of Chiefs

The Eid-ul-Fitr celebration comes of next week as the Ramadan months reaches its 22nd day on Friday.

It is also known as 'The Feast of Breaking the Fast' and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan. Eid ul-Fitr takes place on the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and Muslims are not permitted to fast on that day.

This year's Eid will not see the annual congregational prayers at public places following Government's ban on public gathering due to Coronavirus fight.