1 hour ago

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko has added her voice to calls from her colleagues for corporate Ghana to sponsor their events.

Patience Nyarko, who is not happy with the situation, said corporate bodies’ preference for putting money into secular events had negatively impacted a lot of Gospel musicians.

“It is difficult for a Gospel musician to get a sponsor for their show but that is not so with secular musicians.

"I have tried a couple of times and it failed but I know of a lot of secular musicians who don’t struggle to get sponsorship from these corporate bodies.

“It is just a few gospel musicians who are fortunate to get these sponsorship but we virtually use our money for the shows we put together,” she told the Graphic Showbiz recently.

In Patience Nyarko’s view, gospel musicians were better performers than many secular acts and wondered why corporate bodies found it difficult to come to their (gospel artistes) aid.

“First of all, if we claim we are a Christian nation, we should be the first to get sponsorship from corporate bodies to win more souls for God,” she stated.

After the release of her hit single, Obi Nyanime featuring Brother Sammy, Patience has been on the quiet and she disclosed that she had not been around to promote a few songs she released in the period.

“I have been in the USA for a long time and have not had the time to promote my songs but I am back and ready for GH music,” she added.

She is out with two singles, Meye Nyame Dia and My Light off her Meye Nyame Dia album scheduled to be released later this year.

On Meye Nyame Dia, Patience praises her Maker, saying she belongs to God and she will serve Him all the time because He has been good to her.

She asks Christians to let their light shine if they are truly worshipping God on My Light. My Light was recorded by musician and sound engineer Kuami Eugene and Meye Nyame Dia was recorded by Shaa.

Some of Patience Nyarko’s songs include Atigya, Ebenezer, Onyame Kania, Hallowed Be Thy Name, Follow Me, Medo No, Wodaada, Wafom Kwan and Eboboba.

Source: peacefmonline