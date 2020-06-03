1 hour ago

Ex Black Stars player Mohammed Gargo has made a tough claim, saying coaching Hearts and Kotoko is an "easy" task for every good manager.

Many Coaches have had their contracts cut short at the Ghana's two biggest clubs due to both internal and external pressures.

But Gargo, who played and Coached Real Tamale United believes there is more pressure in managing the other smaller clubs than what pertains at Hearts and Kotoko.

In an interview with Kunasi-based Akoma FM, Gargo expressed his readiness to handle any of the two most glamorous clubs of the country if the chance arises.

"It is easy to coach Ghana's two biggest clubs- Hearts and Kotoko," he said.

"Many will talk about pressure but it comes with the job as a coach.

"What pressure is more than that of Ashantigold and Real Tamale United?

Believe me if I have good players in my team you will enjoy my work as a coach."

Gargo, who now coaches in Namibia, was part of the triumphant Italia 91 Black Starlet team that won Gold against Spain in the grand finale.

He rose through the ranks to break his way through the Blacks stars squad of Senegal 92 squad under German tactician Coach Otto Pfister, making his debut in Ghana's opening match against Zambia in that tournament.He was also part of the history making Black Meteors who won Bronze at Barcelona 92 Olympics.

He is well remembered for his thunderbolt strike against Tunisia in the in Burkina 98 afcon, a match the Black Stars won by 2-0.

The 44 year old spent most of his club football in Italy, playing for Torino, Udinese, Venezia and on loan to Genoa.

In the twilight of his career, the well built Bissa man moved to Qatar where he played for Al Wakrah Sports Club before returning to play for Ghana's Ashanti Gold in a short stint.

Gargo, who currently coaches Tura Magic FC of Namibia has previously managed Ghanaian sides New Edubiase FC and Brong Ahafo United