Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu habours ambitions of coaching the senior national team, the Black Stars in the near future.

The young talented gaffer made history last Sunday after his sides 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals by ending Hearts of Oak 12 year wait for a league title.

Smauel Boadu joined the phobians after leaving Medeama unceremoniously and quickly turned the Accra based club into Premier League winners.

His stock has risen tremendously after his league title triumph with Accra Hearts of Oak this season.

And according to the former Medeama SC gaffer, no job is bigger than him and stressed that his ambition is to coach the senior national team.

"It is my ambition as a coach to coach the Black Stars in the future," he told 3Sports.

"There is no bigger job than me unless I say I can't do it, I will you can mark it somewhere," he added.

He was recently named as the best coach at the Ghana Football Awards held at the Grand Arena in Accra

Hearts of Oak will finish the season with an away game against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Soagkope on Saturday.