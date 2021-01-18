27 minutes ago

WAFA star Daniel Lomotey Agbloe says he hopes to someday play for the Black Stars like every other player is aspiring to.

The striker opened the scores for WAFA on Sunday in their match day nine clash against Kotoko at the Sogakope Park.

It is the striker's eight goal in nine games in the Ghana Premier League prompting many to clamour for him to be handed a place in the Black Stars set up.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM, Lomotey says he is working tirelessly to score more goals so that he will get a place in the Black Stars team.

"It’s every players dream to play for the Black Stars, as far as I’m scoring more goals, it will be a big opportunity to play for the Black Stars because it has always been my biggest dream."

"I’m working tirelessly to score more goals to earn it and if I’m called, I will be very glad," he revealed.