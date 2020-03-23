1 hour ago

Italian born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has bemoaned the strict rules of a total lockdown to try and contain the lethal coronavirus pandemic that is wrecking havoc in Italy.

The forward says it is difficult staying away from close relatives but the exigencies of the time calls for that.

Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi spoke to the Corriere di Torino of the moments Italy is going and how they are trying to cope.

"I am locked in the house in La Spezia, it is not easy to stay away from parents and siblings but it is necessary to respect the rules " he said.

Italy is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe having recorded 59,138 with 5,476 deaths while 7,024 have fully recovered.

The European country has been overwhelmed by the severity of the novel coronavirus.