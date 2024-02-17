3 hours ago

During a parliamentary session addressing Ghana's performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, owner of Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, voiced concerns about the financial viability of investing in the local football league.

Baffour-Awuah emphasized the significant challenges associated with investing in Ghanaian football, citing limited financial returns as a major deterrent.

He stressed the need for individuals to be prepared to make substantial sacrifices to invest in the local league.

Highlighting the importance of prioritizing local talent in the national team, Baffour-Awuah suggested that Ghana's success hinges on the inclusion of domestic players as the backbone of the Black Stars.

"Investing in Ghanaian football requires considerable courage because the financial gains are not commensurate with the effort," he candidly remarked during his parliamentary address.

Baffour-Awuah expressed concern over the lack of spectator attendance at local matches, which exacerbates the financial challenges faced by club owners and investors in the league.

Despite significant investments in football development, he lamented the inability to recoup these investments due to various factors affecting the profitability of the sport in Ghana.

Baffour-Awuah underscored the necessity for bold and resilient individuals willing to make sacrifices to sustain and advance football in Ghana, emphasizing the crucial role played by passionate investors in driving the sport's growth.