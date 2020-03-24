1 hour ago

Pastor and Founder of the Brain Amoateng Ministries, Brain Amoateng has stated that people shouldn’t expect the church to give free sanitizers because, the church has other responsibilities.

Brain who is also Founder of International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES) made this statement during a Facebook live session as his answer to a question from one of his followers.

According to him churches are having a hard time paying rents among other things so it is rather the responsibility of the government to provide for the people and not the church.

“If we don’t even have money, we are struggling to pay our rent, where are we going to get money to buy hand sanitizers? he asked.

He emphasised that “It is not the responsibility of the church to buy sanitizers for you because you give offering. It’s not! You give offering to God to receive a blessing not the church has to bring you hand sanitizers”.

Pastor’s Facebook live session lasted for about one hour.